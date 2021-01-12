The Vh1 reality show Love & Hip Hop will have been on-air for a decade this spring. The show is best known for helping to launch the career of hip-hop’s current biggest star Cardi B after she appeared on the show from 2015 to 2017, but this week, we learned that the show just missed being part of another huge star’s come-up.

Looking back at the past decade of shenanigans, Vh1’s Love & Hip Hop Unlocked has been recalling some of the show’s most eyebrow-raising moments and behind-the-scenes info — including the audition tape of one Megan Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion, who petitioned for a role on the show with a bubbly video reeling off her many, many alter egos and revealing a bit of her backstory.

In the video, Megan recalls the conversation with her mother that led to her pursuing rap as a career, while detailing her full-time student status and making a bold prediction. “Megan Thee Stallion is just gonna become a household name,” she manifested. “When you’re talking about the popping rappers, I’m definitely gonna be in that conversation.”

Seems like a bold claim for an unknown rapper from Houston who went on to have the No. 1 record in the country twice in one year — the second time with Cardi B, no less. It’s probably safe to say that dream worked out for her.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Love & Hip Hop audition video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.