Megan Thee Stallion had quite the homecoming last weekend. While in her hometown of Houston, she threw the first pitch at the Astros’ Opening Day game, and she also performed her first live set of 2023 at the AT&T Block Party.

Many of Meg’s hometown hotties were elated to hear she was back in town, including a local barber Trayvone “Lil Darus” Stevenson. During her performance last Friday (March 31), Stevenson reportedly wore a “Police K-9” vest to appear as a police officer, and was granted admission into Meg’s set, according to ABC 13.

Stevenson was reportedly arrested following the show, and charged with impersonating a public servant. On Monday, Stevenson was reportedly released on a $20,000 bond.

“Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case,” prosecutor Mathew Jackson told Eyewitness News during the hearing. “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”

Meg herself has not acknowledged the situation, but she did share a photo carousel on Instagram with highlights from last weekend in Texas. One of them was meeting Shania Twain at the CMT Awards, which were held in Austin this past Sunday (April 2).

