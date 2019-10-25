Megan Thee Stallion And VickeeLo Join Forces For The Energetic Track ‘Ride Or Die’

Megan Thee Stallion has been on a roll lately, and now she and and VickeeLo have teamed up for the new bounce-inspired track “Ride or Die.” The upbeat single was created for the upcoming film Queen & Slim.

Megan Thee Stallion said she was thrilled to be a part of the soundtrack. “I’m really excited to be on the Queen & Slim soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” the rapper said in a statement. “This is the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride Or Die’ is lit!”

The soundtrack to Queen & Slim features a lineup of big-name artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, BJ The Chicago Kid, Syd, and Earthgang. It also features the film’s original score composed by Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes.

The film itself was written by Lena Waithe, known for her role in Netflix’s Master Of None, and directed by Grammy-award winning music video director Melina Matsouka. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim follows a couple who are forced to go on the run after killing a police officer during a wrongful traffic stop.

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion and VickeeLo’s “Ride Or Die” above.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack is out 11/15 via 300 Entertainment/Universal. Pre-order it here.