On Monday, Bun B broke through hip-hop’s silence about the Megan Thee Stallion/Tory Lanez shooting by chiding “f*ck Tory Lanez,” and noting, “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.” His fiery statements were followed up by fellow Texan Maxo Kream, who brought up an LA incident he had with Tory Lanez and proclaimed, “Tory Lanez a b*tch, bro. Any n**** from Texas that ain’t standing up for Megan y’all some b*tch-ass n****s too.”

It was about time someone said something. The two Texans were a bit late to come to Megan Thee Stallion’s defense, but at least they said something. That’s more than most rappers have done since Megan took to Instagram to announce that she was shot in the feet, and recently outed Lanez as her shooter.

It would seem simple enough for artists to express sympathy for her and post about the needlessness of gun violence. But while it’s nothing but positive Q-points for them to tweet about arresting Breonna Taylor’s killers, an issue most Black people agree on, it becomes more of an exercise in politics and optics for them to speak on an issue involving two hip-hop community members. When it comes to a fracture between a male peer and a woman especially, it’s not hard to guess which way things will go.

Bun B stated the obvious when he said, “Nobody is talking about it because it’s a Black woman. And y’all can say what y’all want. That’s just what it is.” Artists are prone to defend their male peers at all costs. And if the evidence dictates that they can’t do that, they generally keep quiet. The response to Megan’s shooting exemplifies that in many ways, hip-hop is still a clueless boys club.

What would Bun B and Maxo say if Megan wasn’t from Texas? What took them so long to speak out? It’s worth wondering. Megan has been on a figurative island for the better part of two months, facing childish ridicule and criticism from a who’s who of hip-hop. From 50 Cent sharing memes to Draya trivializing domestic violence to Cam’ron implying she was a trans woman, the 25-year-old has been the object of relentless jokes by people way too comfortable disrespecting women.

There’s been immense commentary about the disgusting insults being levied her way. Writer Taylor Crumpton pondered in a sharply-titled Women in Hip-Hop Cannot Thrive While Misogynoir Exists piece, “Who hears a Black woman’s cries of fear and pain if their personhood is stripped away? If Black women are no longer regarded as human, then their bodies are deemed deserving of disproportionate amounts of pain.”

Megan has faced immense pain. Last year, Megan lost her mother. This year she was shot. That trauma is hard enough to bear without feeling as “unprotected” as she expressed feeling in July. There’s been a glaring silence amongst males in the hip-hop community. No one from Megan’s Roc Nation management or 300 Entertainment label has released an official statement of sympathy. It took two months for Bun B, Maxo, and T.I. to speak out.