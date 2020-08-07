Megan Thee Stallion Gets Real About Being Shot: ‘I Felt Very Betrayed’

Megan Thee Stallion is in the midst of what is perhaps a bittersweet time in her life right now. She is fresh off the release of her Cardi B collaboration “Wap,” but she was also recently shot. She discussed the scary incident in an Instagram Live Q&A last night, and the conversation offered some insight into where her head has been since then.

Megan was asked, “What did you feel after getting shot,” and she answered:

“I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking sh*t about this. […] I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But sh*t was crazy and I feel like some people think that it’s funny and I feel like some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people think that they’re saying it to get to me, but I’m not ashamed of who I am and I’m not ashamed of what I’ve been through, and I’m not scared to say anything about anything. It’s not fun, b*tch. I don’t understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y’all need to know about me is I’m not a person who is able to be down for a long time. I don’t like to be victimized. I don’t like to feel like, ‘Oh my god, Megan, something’s wrong.’ I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy.”

She continued, “I always want people to know that pain does not last forever. Bad times don’t last forever. So I definitely always want people to see me being an example of bad things not lasting forever. Just because you go through something bad, don’t mean that that’s the time you’re gonna be in forever.”

Watch Megan’s full Q&A above, with her discussing the shooting starting at 11 minutes into the video.

