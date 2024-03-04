Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024 Anime Awards Interview Revealed Her Comfort Show, Favorite Genre, And More

Megan Thee Stallion has been bridging the gap between hot girls and weebs since her 2018 breakout and anime streamer Crunchyroll took notice, embracing the Houston rapper’s support by making her a presenter at this year’s Anime Awards in Japan. While on the red carpet ahead of the show, Meg participated in a quick red-carpet interview for TikTok, showing of her otaku (Japanese for “fan”) cred by sharing her go-to comfort shows, defending her favorite anime genre, and name-checking which show’s characters she’d recruit as backup dancers.

Apparently, Thee Stallion is a big fan of the action genre, saying, “As soon as the anime come on, I wanna the city getting tore up. The city need to be destroyed on the first go. I need to understand why you’re mad, what is the character development story, what are we going through — take me on that ride with you.” For back up dancers, she says the fabolous fits of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure crew would make them shoo-ins for for the role, while her comfort shows include ’90s classics Inuyasha and YuYu Hakusho, which she says she’ll even fall asleep watching (how she can do that with all the yelling and explosions is beyond me).

Megan Thee Stallion on the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards carpet. pic.twitter.com/cXDFpU0SPm — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 2, 2024

Meg’s put her love for action anime on display a number of times throughout her career, doing elaborate photoshoots in cosplay and even performing as Sailor Moon in Japan a few years ago. She’s had a first-look deal in place with Netflix since 2021 — wouldn’t it be fun to see Meg get her own anime one day?

