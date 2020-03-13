IOvercoming her struggles from the previous week, Megan Thee Stallion — with some help from a few court orders — delivered her latest project, Suga. The project allowed fans to enjoyed new music from the Houston star as she aims for a resolution in her contract dispute with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Continuing to deliver new music to her fans, Megan The Stallion teams up with Tyga for their new single, “Freak.”

Upon review, the two artists do have a bit in common. Tyga also went through his own label dispute with Cash Money Records back in late-2014 and was eventually freed from the label the following year. Tyga’s music has also been known to lean on the raunchier side of things as does Megan’s, so the collaboration between the two sees them taking advantage of the best of both worlds.

As for the track, Megan and Tyga both find themselves deep into their comfort zones backed by production that samples Black Eyed Peas’ 2005 hit “My Humps.” As they’ve done on their most successful records, Tyga and Megan hold nothing back and paint the clearest of pictures when expressing their desires. It’s probably safe to say, this song isn’t the one to play out loud at your place of work.

Press play on the track above.