Tyga’s Hysterical ‘Ayy Macarena’ Video Recreates Iconic Moments From ‘The Mask’

If you thought Drake ended Tyga a few years ago with his choice words in the song “6PM From New York,” Tyga‘s 2019 may put that assertion into question. Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks shared Tyga’s streaming numbers compiled on Spotify, cementing Tyga’s comeback bid with over a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Now, Tyga’s releasing the video for his song “Ayy Macarena.” The song is Tyga’s third Latin-influenced track released this year. Previously, Tyga released “Go Loko” and “Mamacita” as well. “Ayy Macarena”‘s beat is a sample of Los Del Rio’s 1996-song “Macarena.” But here’s the plot twist, Los Del Rio appears in the fun-filled, lighthearted video, which opens with the group singing.

The rest of the video takes inspiration from the 1994 Jim Carrey crime-fantasy movie The Mask, borrowing scenes directly from the film, including the iconic Coco Bongo, where the titular antihero ogles and dances with his love interest. Tyga’s homage proves to be every bit as hysterical as the original, right down to the exaggerated, animated expressions showing his interest in the dancer onstage. From the sample to the video’s movie-inspired imagery, it seems as though Tyga is aiming squarely at ’90s kid nostalgia with this one — and he hits his mark square in the bullseye.

Before releasing the “Ayy Macarena” video, Tyga appeared alongside Doja Cat on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform “Juicy.”

Watch “Ayy Macarena” in the clip above.