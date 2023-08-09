There’s been a bit of beef between Eminem and Melle Mel of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five this year. In March, Mel claimed a lot of the praise Eminem receives is because he’s white. Last week, Em and new Shady Records signee Ez Mil teamed up for “Realest,” on which Em raps, “Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash but boy / There’s someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath avoid / And I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is like half destroyed / Like a meteor hit it, well there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to ‘roids.”

Mel decided to drop a diss track in response yesterday (August 8), and based on the majority of the reactions to it, he probably shouldn’t have.

The song doesn’t seem to have a name, but the YouTube upload of the track is titled “Melle Mel’s Response to Eminem’s Latest Diss.” The YouTube description of the minute-long song reads in part, “Get ready to witness sparks fly in the hip-hop universe! Join Melle Mel as he fires back at Eminem’s fiery diss, ignited by the explosive ‘Realest’ collaboration with EZ Mil. In this unfiltered video, Mele Mel dives deep into the drama, giving you an informal yet intense glimpse into his response.”

On the track, Melle raps in part, “The Top 5 is cap / You the piss that’s on the floor in the elevator of rap / Why you ducking on The Game when you sh*t on my name? / Why they put Pee-Wee Herman in the hall of fame? / I would give you a pound, but I’d break your hand / I got a lawyer so white, he will take your land / Yo, check your man, come and look at your friend / ‘Cause I think that Eminem is popping pills again!”

The YouTube comments section, meanwhile, is absolutely ruthless. One user wrote, “Damn Mel. You were better off not responding at all. I hope this flies under the radar. I’m embarrassed for you.” Another person commented, “I respect Melle Mel and what he contributed to hip hop. The Message still gets played to this day. Not just the single, the entire album. But… G*ddamn. This sh*t right here should’ve never seen the light of day. Shame on everyone who was involved in making this and encouraging it to be released. The people in your circle aren’t really your friends Melle Mel.”

YouTube commenters and X/Twitter users are united here, as the tweets about the song are in the same vein. Check out some of the reactions below.

For this trash, there are many to blame:

