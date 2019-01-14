Metallica Are Releasing Their Own Beer, ‘Enter Night Pilsner’

Getty Image

When you’re a band that has a brand as iconic and long-lasting as Metallica, it’s fair to give the people what they want and capitalize on it. Metallica have decided to branch out with their offerings, and today, they’ve announced the launch of their own beer, “Enter Night Pilsner.”

The band collaborated on the beer with Arrogant Consortia, an imprint of Stone Brewing. A press release describes the drink, “Aside from its intense drinkability, craft enthusiasts will note Enter Night’s remarkable flavor and aroma which artfully combine the beauty of a traditional Northern German Pilsner with Arrogant Consortia’s modern overtones of aggression. The resulting genre-defying pilsner is hop forward with sound bitterness on the finish.”

Lars Ulrich said of collaborating with Stone Brewing, “The amount of ideals and outlooks that Metallica and Stone Brewing share are endless. I’m always blown away about how similar our paths forward have been. Our view of the worlds that we each inhabit, of creativity and process, and sense of place in relation to our peers and ‘The Man’ are almost identical. This collaboration is beyond effortless and pure, and we can’t wait to share this incredible beverage with everyone out there.”

The beer actually made its debut in the fall at some Metallica shows, but it will be rolling out nationwide in the first quarter of 2019, while it will become available in Europe, Australia, China, and other territories in the spring.