Toronto alt-rockers Metric just dropped one of our favorite albums of the year, and now you can get ready to see them perform it live. Co-headlining with Latin Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Zoé, Metric will embark on a 27-city tour of the US early next year.

Thrilled to announce our 2019 US Tour with Zoè and July Talk. We’ll see you on the road. 🖤 Metric Fan Presale:

Tues. Sept 25 @ 10am local – Fri. Sept 28 @ 10 PM local

Password: A4TOFDOU3T General On Sale Date:

Sat. Sept 29 @ 12 PM local pic.twitter.com/bNSri3WMAM — M E T R I C (@Metric) September 24, 2018

The tour will kick off in Cleveland, OH on Feb. 11, and conclude Mar. 25 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 12 PM local time, but fans subscribed to the artists’ email lists will have access to presale codes beginning tomorrow. Citi is the official presale credit card for the show, and Citi cardholders will also be able to purchase tickets before the general on-sale.

Check out the full list of dates below.

2/11 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

2/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

2/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

2/15 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore

2/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

2/21 — Richmond, VA @ The National

2/22 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

2/24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

2/26 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

2/28 — Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

3/1 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

3/2 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

3/4 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/5 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

3/6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

3/9 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

3/11 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

3/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

3/15 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3/16 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore

3/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

3/20 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

3/21 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

3/22 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

3/23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

3/25 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore