Metro Boomin Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse Screening 2023

Music

Metro Boomin Teased An Unreleased Future Song, And Now Fans Are Demanding That He Drop Their Collaborative Album

Metro Boomin‘s work on the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack has received stellar feedback, and that’s made him happy. However, the “Creepin” musician isn’t starting there. His long list of forthcoming releases is enough to keep him booked through the rest of the year.

During a recent appearance, Metro teased an unreleased Future song, and now fans are demanding that he drop their collaborative album. The duo has joined forces on numerous occasions in the past, most recently on Metro’s song “Too Many Nights,” featuring Don Toliver, off his album, Heroes & Villains.

After the video snippet hit social media, Metro said, “It’s not really all the way like a song yet. It’s just a vibe. You know what, let me just drop this sh*t,” as he introduced the track.

Supporters showed the rough draft love on social media. One wrote, “Yeah, I’m extremely ready for the Metro and Future collab album!”

Another wrote, “Oh, this definitely gotta be Dirty Sprite 3 vibes,” referring to Future’s forthcoming project.

Music buffs were excited by the sample used in the teaser, writing, “That’s Three Six Mafia – who the crunkest – of the tear the club up Thug’s album. He just put Future vocals over it. Still fire tho. Metro is heavily influenced by 3-6.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

