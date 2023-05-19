Toosii’s “Favorite Song” single has already seen the growth of its success, making its way onto the Billboard charts. To celebrate and give back to the fans who boosted it, he has dropped a new “Toxic Version” remix of the song that features Future. (It also follows the first remix he did with Khalid.)

Just as the update describes, Future’s verse finds himself detailing a toxic relationship. While it keeps Toosii’s original intro with Tatiana Manaois, Future tackles the first verse after the chorus.

“These b*tches too smart to compete with you (Smart) / I’ma leave her right now if she mention you,” he notes. See you tired of me constantly hurtin’ you / Feel like true love is the virtue / Can’t deny I bring out the best in you.”

Despite the ups and downs and the chaotic vibes, he still is holding out hope in the name of true love.

Next week, Toosii is set to perform the track solo during the season finale of The Voice on May 23. All remixes of the song, and the original version, will also be included on the rapper’s upcoming album, Naujour.

Check out Toosii’s “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” feat. Future above.

Naujour is out 6/2 via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. Find more information here.