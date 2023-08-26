Miguel is currently gearing up to drop his fifth studio album. It’s been almost six years since he dropped a full-length project, however, upon the release of his latest single, a collaboration with Lil Yachty called “Number 9,” Miguel has confirmed that he plans to release a new album this fall.

Last night (August 25), Miguel performed four songs from his upcoming album, which TMZ reports is called Viscera, at a listening event at Sony Studios.

During a performance of a song reportedly titled “Rope,” Miguel appears to get two piercings in the skin of his back. Assistants then put hooks into his back. They then attached literal ropes to the hooks, lifting Miguel as he performed the song. He performed in the air for approximately four minutes, before he was descended to the ground to cheers from the audience.

Miguel performing “Rope” from his upcoming album “Viscera” with two ropes pierced into his back pic.twitter.com/by6CUYxZtp — Miguel Updates (@DailyMigueI) August 26, 2023

While its been some time since Miguel released a full-length album, his songs have proven to stand the test of time. Nearly 13 years after its release, his breakthrough single, “Sure Thing,” has had a resurgence on TikTok over the course of the past year.

As of now, there is no reported release date for Viscera.

You can see a clip from the show above.