Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Global Tour will kick off on September 21. But before hitting the road, the eccentric rapper has decided to treat fans to a flurry of singles including “Solo Steppin’ Crete Boy,” “Slide,” and appearing on Miguel’s “Number 9.” He’s not done there. As he teams up with producers MitchGoneMad & WessGoneMad, the musician dropped the new track “Tesla.”

The song isn’t at all sanctioned by the company’s head honcho, Elon Musk, but it is just as erratic as the businessman. Yachty isn’t letting fame stop him from letting the public know that he’s not above getting his hands dirty, rapping, “He get tough, on four pills, he get killed / Send that b*tch home, actin’ goofy, my cup spilled / B*tch, you for real? ‘Kay, damn / B*tch, we the new Beatles, shoot a film, Regal / In the air, eagle, I don’t want it if it’s legal / Throwback this Tesla, throw back that mmm.”

Of course, Lil Yachty isn’t going to let the song go without an official visual. Yachty will reconnect with Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett for the supporting video to bring the off-kilter track to life with vibrant coloring, dramatic editing, and more. Yachty’s longtime friend Drake’s new music may not have dropped, but that isn’t holding him back from doing his own thing.