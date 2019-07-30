Miley Cyrus Has Reportedly Pulled Out Of Woodstock 50

Getty Image

Miley Cyrus will reportedly not be performing at Woodstock 50.

Variety reports that Cyrus, who was originally set to headline Woodstock 50, will not perform at the troubled music festival. Cyrus joins Jay Z, The Raconteurs, The Lumineers, and several other acts who have cut ties with the festival since their booking.

Originally scheduled for early August, Woodstock 50 has seen a vast array of production difficulties. After losing its New York venue, the festival will now take place the weekend of August 16-18 outside Baltimore at the Merriweather Post Pavilion. According to Variety and other sources, the festival will not be a multi-day event as originally planned, but will take place either on Friday, August 16 or Sunday, August 18 (the Smashing Pumpkins have their own solo show booked at the venue on August 17).

There have been reports that the festival will be free, but details about what that entails are also murky. Variety reports that “free” may mean that Woodstock 50 is a benefit concert. Apart from Cyrus, the festival’s other scheduled headliners, The Killers and Imagine Dragons, have not made any official announcements canceling their Woodstock performances — although Woodstock 50 is not listed as an upcoming tour date on either of the band’s websites.

Contacted by Variety, a rep for the festival had no comment.