Cambridge, Massachusetts rhymer Millyz is a longtime veteran of the rap business, independently releasing albums and mixtapes since 2013. Over the years, he’s worked with other established forces in street rap like Dave East, G Herbo, and Jadakiss, and appeared in the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher. Though he’s in his 30s, he’s still up and coming, gaining new fans and followers all the time.

Today, he brings his new single “Sometimes” to the UPROXX Sessions stage. The song is both reflective and motivational, seeing him look back at how far he’s come to find the drive to go even further. “I had to make it out the dark, I always knew I would shine,” he croons in the chorus, summing up the spirit of his everlasting hustle. “Sometimes” appears on his newly released project Blanco 5, which features appearances from Fivio Foreign, Mozzy, Styles P, and more.

Watch Millyz perform “Sometimes” for UPROXX Sessions above.

