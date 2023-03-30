A rap legend is gracing Cartoon Network’s Craig Of The Creek with her voice talents next week. In a special episode of the Maryland-set animated series, Missy Elliott will voice a Double Dutch champion named Carla Frazier.

In the upcoming episode called “The Jump Off,” Craig and his friends Cannonball, Sparkle Cadet, and Diane are getting ready for a Double Dutch tournament. When Craig and his friends ask his mom for advice on entering the competition, his mom recalls a rivalry that took place with Carla years ago at a regional tournament.

“I’m so excited to be part of this Craig Of The Creek episode,” Elliott said to Billboard. “Voicing the Carla character was perfect for me as I am a huge Double Dutch fan. I hope the fans enjoy the episode!”

Craig Of The Creek‘s Instagram account teased the upcoming episode with a special sneak peek.

“The QUEEN is back at the Creek!,” read the post’s caption.

Perhaps this is a full circle moment. In an October 2020, Craig’s mom dressed up as Elliott in a costume resembling that from her 1998 video for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” however, Craig and his friends didn’t get the reference.

You can see a clip from the upcoming episode above.

Missy Elliott’s upcoming episode of Craig Of The Creek will air 4/3 at 5 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network.

