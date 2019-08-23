Missy Elliott’s ‘Throw It Back’ Video Is A Colorful Return Featuring Teyana Taylor

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Two days ago, the world had no idea that something new from Missy Elliott was on the way. Two days later, her new EP, Iconology, has arrived. To celebrate the release, she has shared a new video for the highlight “Throw It Back.”

The clip begins with a young girl being pushed through a door by her “friend,” after which the girl finds herself in a Missy Elliott-themed art gallery. She meets Teyana Taylor’s character, who informs her that she is in “The Hall Of Missy.” The girl asks who Missy is, to which a shocked Taylor responds, “You don’t know who Missy is? Missy Misdemeanor? Missy Elliott? The innovator of all innovators? The avant de garde? The game-changing sensation?” The scene then cuts to Elliott in a pink-hued neighborhood, and from there, she and a horde of background dancers go through various colorful outfits and environments.

When announcing Iconology (and subtly teasing “Throw It Back”), Elliott wrote, “This year has been a tremendous year for me…I am humbled and grateful. THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you… let’s continue the celebration at midnight tonight…I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa ‘Missy’ Elliott.”

Watch the video for “Throw It Back” above.