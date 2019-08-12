Getty Image

Simply put, Missy Elliott is a music legend. She is the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, she has won five Grammy Awards, she’s the only female rapper with six Platinum albums, and she made hits like “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On.” She also recently teamed up with Lizzo for the excellent single “Tempo.” Now MTV has recognized the icon by announcing that at this year’s VMAs, she will be receiving the Video Vanguard award.

Bruce Gillmer, MTV International co-brand head and Viacom music and music talent head, said of Elliott, “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible. Her creative vision across production, performance, and songwriting is unmatched.”

Elliott wrote on Twitter, “I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award. I Thank my FANS ‘Supafriends’ who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury @crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears Thank you God @MTV @vmas am SO HUMBLED.”

The award is officially titled the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and although MTV hasn’t officially confirmed they would be removing Jackson’s name from the award in light of the Leaving Neverland documentary, MTV’s video announcing Elliott’s award simply calls the prize the “Video Vanguard.” It was rumored recently that MTV was considering renaming the award, and a Page Six source said last month, “There’s a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it’s getting ugly. There’s talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It’s a mess.”

The 2019 VMAs are set to air on August 26 on MTV.