Mitski’s Be The Cowboy is one of the best albums of 2018, a triumph of intensely felt and masterfully played rock. Along with an incredible number of critical accolades, the singer-songwriter’s fifth album has brought her music to more fans ever. Mitski’s Be The Cowboy Tour saw her playing the biggest venues of her career so far — and selling them out.

Mitski wrapped up her incredible year with her first-ever performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The singer performed two standouts from Be The Cowboy — the cathartic disco rocker “Nobody” and subdued, nostalgic “Two Slow Dancers.” Mitski transformed the small Kimmel stage into a mini version of her stage from the Be The Cowboy tour, and brought the electric energy of a rock show to a small television taping (no small feat). The clips are great, and a reminder that even if you’ve listened to Be The Cowboy on repeat in the months since it came out, those songs maintain their magic every time they’re performed live.

If you’d like to catch Mitski on tour, she has extended dates to US cities she didn’t visit on the first leg of her Be The Cowboy tour. Check out Mitski’s upcoming tour dates here, and watch her performance of “Nobody” above and “Two Slow Dancers” below.