Moneybagg Yo has been newly revealed as Uproxx‘s April cover star, and he shed light on what can be expected from Hard To Love, his fifth studio album due out later this year.

“I’m more vulnerable on this project than I ever been because of what I went through in the last two years,” Moneybagg Yo said. “I experienced a lot and endured a lot. I went through a lot. So, this album is really personal, but I know the world is going to relate to it because of the stuff I’m saying, the subject matter, I know people going through what I went through across the globe.”

On Wednesday, April 19, the same day his Uproxx cover story dropped, Moneybagg Yo gave fans an even more tangible glimpse into what’s ahead by teasing “Motion God,” his single arriving this Friday, April 21.

“It’s time Hope Y’all Ready,” he captioned a teaser of the presumed “Motion God” video, accompanied by numerous flame emojis. “Album ?/?/23 [looking eyes emoji].”

Moneybagg Yo drops bars such as “in the air, I’m free as a bird” and “diamonds and tattoos cover my scars” in the clip.

“It’s the same process,” the Memphis rapper noted to Uproxx, speaking about his mindset toward music. “Ain’t nothing too much changed with the process. I had just had real personal life situations that threw me off and pushed me back during that time of making this album.”

The details will be in the music once Hard To Love arrives.