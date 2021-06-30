Moneybagg Yo Enters The Sunken Place In His Delusive ‘Wockesha’ Video

Moneybagg Yo gets trapped in a delusion in his ominous “Wockesha” video. The song, which is an ode to his love-hate relationship with lean, portrays the purple drink as a woman with whom Moneybagg maintains an unhealthy infatuation, so the video makes that metaphor visual. “Wockesha” appears as a beautiful woman with purple hair accompanying Moneybagg on his daily activities, but as in Bill Watterson’s Calvin & Hobbes comic strip, where Moneybagg sees a gorgeous companion, other people just see a man with a toxic attachment to an inanimate object (portrayed here as a pair of giant floating styrofoam cups).

Containing an interpolation of The Notorious BIG’s “One More Chance” remix and a cameo appearance from Lil Wayne, who details his own tumultuous relationship with the drug that has nearly killed him multiple times over the years, “Wockesha” is a heart-wrenching look at the allure of an activity that has entrapped many of hip-hop’s finest, a la Beanie Sigel’s “Purple Rain” or Future’s “Codeine Crazy.” The Wayne intro is excerpted from the New Orleans rapper’s 2009 interview with Tim Westwood, although Wayne’s appearance in the video is new, with Wayne reprising the speech from his own studio.

The subject matter of “Wockesha” prompted Yo’s fellow Memphian NLE Choppa to reach out to him, encouraging him to replace lean with Choppa’s own brand of plant-based products. So far, it doesn’t appear that Moneybagg is all that interested. He recently performed the song at the BET Awards.

Watch the “Wockesha” video above.

A Gangsta’s Pain is out now on CMG and Interscope. Get it here.