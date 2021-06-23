NLE Choppa has been on a health kick recently, promoting plant-based diets and meditation. While the dark side of his newfound interest has meant surprising fans with vaccine conspiracy theories and snake-oil sales pitches for dubious cancer “cures,” for the most part, Choppa’s encouraged his followers to embrace self-improvement. His latest effort is an “anti-lean” challenge which he issued on social media, appealing to his fellow rappers to give up the purple drank by substituting chlorophyll.

““I Have A New Challenge For Rappers,” he wrote. “For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam.” He also added a link to an online shop where he’s pitching bottles of the stuff, as well as some kind of “detox tea” and baggies of seamoss. Notably, he tagged fellow Memphian Moneybagg Yo in his challenge, perhaps prompted by Moneybagg’s recent post calling his single “Wockesha” “the official lean national anthem.”

I Have A New Challenge For Rappers. For Every Pint of Lean, Or Even Alcohol, Drink A Pint Of Chlorophyll. I Wanna Start By Challenging @MoneyBaggYo I’ll Bring This To You Personally Fam 💜

Order Here: https://t.co/wvHFakYcd7 #Chlorophyllchallenge pic.twitter.com/94xHmBeCPX — NLE Choppa (@Nlechoppa1) June 22, 2021

Choppa isn’t the only rapper to give up lean in recent years. In 2019, Future, one of the drink’s biggest proponents over the past decade of rap, admitted that he quit but didn’t say anything publicly because he feared losing his fans, while Smokepurpp, Mustard, and more were inspired to quit by a rash of overdoses including Lil Peep’s and Mac Miller’s.

