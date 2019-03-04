Getty Image

Morrissey has had a storied career, but there are still things he wants to do that he hasn’t yet done. For instance, Morrissey has never performed a Broadway residency, but he just announced that that will soon change, as he will be putting on a Broadway show at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater on May 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, and 11.

Press materials describe the show as “an intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record,” and the release goes on to read, “Another milestone in an already storied career, longtime fans of Moz will get a rare opportunity to see the star branch out into new territory and take the stage like never before.”

The big question now is whether these shows will go on as planned, as Morrissey has a long history when it comes to canceling shows.

These performances will precede the release of his upcoming album, California Son, which comes out on May 24 and contains covers of songs from the ’60s and ’70s. The album features appearances from Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Petra Haden, Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia, the Regrette’s Lydia Night, and LP.

California Son is out 5/24 via Étienne Records/BMG. Pre-order it here.