It’s been nearly one year since Mozzy turned himself in to serve a one-year prison sentence for a federal gun charge. “Life comes at you fast. Sometimes sh*t gets real, and you gotta take that deal,” the CMG Records rapper told Complex for a report published July 29, 2022. “It’ll get slimy out here. Appreciate my loved ones. Chin up, chest out. Love you the most.”

Mozzy was released after serving 10 months this May, but he had another scare over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Mozzy attended an after party at City Nightz in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, July 1, following his performance at a nearby venue, Wav. Mozzy had promoted the event online on June 30. It was reported that gunfire erupted during the after party. Seven people between ages 22 and 34 were reportedly shot and “a handful of people” were injured.

Law enforcement officials confirmed the shooting and Mozzy’s subsequent detainment to TMZ.

“TMZ has obtained footage of Mozzy being placed in handcuffs and led away — stemming from a traffic stop police initiated in the immediate aftermath of the incident, as our sources tell us cops were trying to vet as many people as possible in the area,” the outlet relayed. “While it looks like he’s being hauled off to jail, we’ve been assured Mozzy was only briefly detained here. We’re told Mozzy was cut loose and isn’t facing any charges in relation to the shooting.”

Someone “rolling in the same vehicle” as Mozzy was also “arrested in connection to the shooting,” as per the report. TMZ‘s unnamed sources stated that the Wichita Police Department “has reason to believe he may be a suspect.”

TMZ‘s graphic footage can be seen within its report.

Kansas City’s KMBC 9 News also reported that nine people were injured at City Nightz, specifying that seven were shot and two others “were hurt after getting trampled as crowds tried to leave the scene.” So far, there are no reported fatalities.

KMBC 9 noted that one person is in custody and believed to be one of the shooters.

See statements from Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas below.