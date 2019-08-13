Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Shawn Mendes, And Others Will Perform At The 2019 MTV VMAs

08.13.19

The 2019 MTV VMAs are coming up, as the ceremony is set to air on August 26 (on MTV, of course). During the ceremony, awards will be handed out, and in between those presentations will be performance from some of the brightest stars in music. MTV has announced that some of the night’s performers will include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, with more to be announced at a later date.

It was previously revealed that Taylor Swift will also be performing during the show. Her appearance is being billed as a “world premiere performance,” and the performance will come ten years after her first time on stage at the awards. Coincidentally, she is also nominated for ten awards during this year’s ceremony.

She’ll also have the opportunity to reunite with Cabello, who she had open for her during the Reputation tour (along with Charli XCX). Also, since Cabello and Mendes will both be in attendance, it’s possible that the couple pairs up to perform their collaborative single “Señorita,” which is nominated for four awards.

Speaking of nominations, all of the aforementioned artists are up for awards this year. Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead all nominees with ten nominations each.

Find the full list of 2019 VMAs nominees here.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

