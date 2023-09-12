Who Are The Award Presenters For The 2023 MTV VMAs?

Tonight (September 12) in Newark, New Jersey, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center.

With just a few hours to go until the official awards show kicks off, they have unveiled the slate of presenters who will be helping out. Fans can expect to catch Chloe and Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, and more stars taking the stage to hand out the spaceman trophies.

Saweetie, who is among the show presenters, will be hosting the pre-show that starts at 6:30 p.m.

The VMAs have also revealed some of the night’s biggest honorees ahead of time. Shakira will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to get the Global Icon Award. And both are on the lineup to perform tonight.

Fans will be able to watch the show live starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Continue scrolling for the complete list of 2023 VMAs award presenters.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Anuel AA

Ashanti

Bebe Rexha

Billy Porter

Charli D’Amelio

Chloe Bailey

Coco Jones

Dixie D’Amelio

Dove Cameron

Emily Ratajkowski

Fat Joe

French Montana

GloRilla

Halle Bailey

Jared Leto

Madelyn Cline

Nelly Furtado

Reneé Rapp

Rita Ora

Sabrina Carpenter

Saweetie

Shenseea

Thalia

Tiffany Haddish

Timbaland

Wyclef Jean

