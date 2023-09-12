Who Are The Award Presenters For The 2023 MTV VMAs?

Tonight (September 12) in Newark, New Jersey, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center.
With just a few hours to go until the official awards show kicks off, they have unveiled the slate of presenters who will be helping out. Fans can expect to catch Chloe and Halle Bailey, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, and more stars taking the stage to hand out the spaceman trophies.
Saweetie, who is among the show presenters, will be hosting the pre-show that starts at 6:30 p.m.
The VMAs have also revealed some of the night’s biggest honorees ahead of time. Shakira will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to get the Global Icon Award. And both are on the lineup to perform tonight.
Fans will be able to watch the show live starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Continue scrolling for the complete list of 2023 VMAs award presenters.
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Anuel AA
Ashanti
Bebe Rexha
Billy Porter
Charli D’Amelio
Chloe Bailey
Coco Jones
Dixie D’Amelio
Dove Cameron
Emily Ratajkowski
Fat Joe
French Montana
GloRilla
Halle Bailey
Jared Leto
Madelyn Cline
Nelly Furtado
Reneé Rapp
Rita Ora
Sabrina Carpenter
Saweetie
Shenseea
Thalia
Tiffany Haddish
Timbaland
Wyclef Jean
