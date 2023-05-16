billie eilish
Billie Eilish, The 1975, And Lil Baby Are Among The Headliners For Music Midtown’s 2023 Festival

Music Midtown, an annual festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, has officially unveiled the 2023 lineup. And fans have a lot to be excited about. Billie Eilish, The 1975, P!nk, Lil Baby, Flume, and Guns N’ Roses are headlining the three-day festival, which runs September 15 to 17.

Other acts playing that weekend include Pitbull, Niall Horan, Tove Lo, Thirty Seconds To Mars, JID, Incubus, GloRilla, Destroy Lonely, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine, Louis The Child, and many more. Considering the performers span a range of genres, there is an opportunity for various music lovers to catch some of their favorite acts — or even a fun new discovery.

The Music Midtown will also be offering some extra thrills besides just music. Keeping with festival tradition, their food vendors will have options for vegetarians and vegans. There will also be “interactive experiences” on the grounds and a ferris wheel to take in the city views.

Fans can now sign up for presale opportunities for 3-day passes and a “limited number” of single-day tickets, according to a press release. There are also GA+, VIP, and Super VIP pass tiers, which include exclusive entrances, viewing areas, complimentary drinks, and more special perks. The presale will open this Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. ET. If tickets remain, a general on-sale will be held.

Find more information here.

