Carmelo Anthony formally announced his retirement from the NBA after beginning his career as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft for the Denver Nuggets — the same draft that saw LeBron James go No. 1.
Melo’s impact was celebrated throughout the music world upon his announcement. Melo’s comments section was predictably full of love from the likes of Juicy J (“Congrats mane!”), Lloyd Banks (“Thanks for everything you’ve done for basketball,” and Rapsody (five rose emojis).
“We’ll done [sic] brother we’ll done [sic] @carmeloanthony Congratulations you deserve all the glory,” Fat Joe wrote to caption an Instagram photo of Anthony during his New York Knicks years.
Nas narrated and reposted an Instagram reel made alongside Jumpman — Fabolous reposted the same reel to his Instagram Story alongside, “Congrats on a hell of a career” — and Metro Boomin simply posted a throwback photo of Nuggets-era Melo posting up the late Kobe Bryant:
King James might be joining Anthony in retirement sooner than previously assumed after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Nuggets last night, May 22. But for now, it’s about Melo, who ironically last appeared on an NBA court as a Laker during the 2021-22 season.
“I remember the days when I had nothin’ — just a ball on the court and a dream of something more — but basketball was my outlet,” the 10-time All-Star and future Hall Of Famer said in a video posted to Instagram on May 22. “My purpose was strong, my communities, the cities I represented the pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.”
He continued, “But now the time has come for me to say goodbye. To the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. With this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I’m excited about what the future holds for me.”
Anthony also explained that he believes his legacy is “more than basketball” and will live on through his son. The video was soundtracked by “All That I Got Is You” by Ghostface Killah featuring Mary J. Blige.
Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.