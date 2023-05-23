Carmelo Anthony formally announced his retirement from the NBA after beginning his career as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft for the Denver Nuggets — the same draft that saw LeBron James go No. 1.

Melo’s impact was celebrated throughout the music world upon his announcement. Melo’s comments section was predictably full of love from the likes of Juicy J (“Congrats mane!”), Lloyd Banks (“Thanks for everything you’ve done for basketball,” and Rapsody (five rose emojis).

“We’ll done [sic] brother we’ll done [sic] @carmeloanthony Congratulations you deserve all the glory,” Fat Joe wrote to caption an Instagram photo of Anthony during his New York Knicks years.

Nas narrated and reposted an Instagram reel made alongside Jumpman — Fabolous reposted the same reel to his Instagram Story alongside, “Congrats on a hell of a career” — and Metro Boomin simply posted a throwback photo of Nuggets-era Melo posting up the late Kobe Bryant:

King James might be joining Anthony in retirement sooner than previously assumed after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Nuggets last night, May 22. But for now, it’s about Melo, who ironically last appeared on an NBA court as a Laker during the 2021-22 season.