Getty Image

Nas may be gearing up for the release of his new compilation album, The Lost Tapes 2, but it looks like he’s already looking even further down the road to potential third and fourth entries in what’s shaping up to be an entire series of Lost Tapes albums. During a July 14 private listening party for The Lost Tapes 2, the 25-year rap veteran revealed that he’s sitting on enough recorded material to eventually put together even more collections of throwaways from his previous albums. Check out the video below, courtesy of AllHipHopTV.

“I put out the first Lost Tapes 17 years ago,” he said, to a raucous response from the listening party attendees. “Since then, I piled up a lot of songs. I’ve got enough for a Lost Tapes 2 now — and a Lost Tapes 3 and a Lost Tapes 4. The next one won’t be 17 years. Each one sounds different.”

The Lost Tapes 2 is made up of leftovers from recording sessions for Nas’ previous albums Hip-Hop Is Dead, Untitled, and Life Is Good, as well as material recorded between then and now. Given Life Is Good released in 2012, that makes presumably seven year’s worth of recordings that could potentially be mined for future albums — and compilations of songs left off those albums. The Lost Tapes 2 is due this Friday, July 19 via Mass Appeal Records and Def Jam Recordings.