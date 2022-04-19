Nas And Wu-Tang Clan Team Up For A Joint ‘New York State Of Mind’ Tour

Despite being a 30-year-old veteran of hip-hop, Queens, New York rap pioneer Nas is having some of the best years of his career lately, dropping off Grammy-winning album King’s Disease I and its followup King’s Disease II and the slick joint EP Magic with Hit-Boy. Today, he announced his next joint endeavor, this time with fellow New York Golden Era hip-hop trailblazers Wu-Tang Clan. They’ll be embarking on the co-headlining NY State of Mind Tour in August, starting in St. Louis, Missouri, and concluding in October at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

And while Wu-Tang hasn’t released a new group album in nearly seven years (eight, if you don’t include Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, which didn’t have a traditional release at all), they’ve also received a pretty high honor recently. Earlier this month, the group’s 1993 debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) was tabbed for inclusion in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress. You can check out the full tour dates below and grab tickets for Tuesday, April 26 at 10 am local time here.

8/30 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/1 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/2 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/4 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/7 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/8 — Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

9/9 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

9/10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

9/14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/16 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

9/20 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/21 — Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/22 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

9/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/25 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

9/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

9/30 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/1 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/2 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/4 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl