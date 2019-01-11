Watch Natalie Prass And Kacey Musgraves Cover ‘I Will Survive’ On Their First Night Of Tour Together

01.10.19 1 hour ago

Kacey Musgraves kicked off her anticipated Oh, What a World Tour yesterday, alongside tourmate Natalie Prass. Both artists are coming fresh off of hugely notable album releases in 2018, with Prass’s suave and sultry The Future And The Past, and Musgraves’ modern country masterpiece Golden Hour (which landed at No. 1 on our critic poll’s best albums list). The two joined each other in a high-powered, harmonized duet of Gloria Gaynor’s timeless “I Will Survive” in a call-and-response style onstage at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. You can watch a clip of their rendition of the classic above via Rolling Stone.

Both Prass and Musgraves are no strangers to the disco groove – in Golden Hour, Musgraves experimented with rolling, dance-y disco beats on “High Horses,” and Prass released a glittering Amazon Original cover and live video performance of Prefab Sprout’s “Wild Horses” yesterday.

The Oh, What a World Tour will continue on until March, with Musgraves bringing along a revolving list of opening acts including Prass, Soccer Mommy, Liza Anne, and Sinclair. Get tickets here.

