Lil Uzi Vert led the Philadelphia Eagles on to the field for the NFC Championship Game on January 29, and their ubiquitous hit “Just Wanna Rock” capped off a 10-minute medley celebrating 50 years of hip-hop at the 2023 Grammys last Sunday, February 5. But Uzi might be placed on the metaphorical injured reserve to ice their tailbone after a recent studio session with Nav.

Yesterday, February 8, Nav posted security footage of Uzi attempting to leap to a landing in the middle of a pool and instead suffering a wicked fall.

“Caught Uzi slippin leaving my studio last night [crying laughing emoji],” Nav captioned the Instagram post. Uzi can be seen cracking up after wiping out, too.

“[crying laughing emojis] that hurt fa sho,” Ty Dolla Sign commented. The comment section was also flooded with amused reactions from the likes of Amir “Cash” Esmailian, RealestK, Lil Gotit, YG, and more.

Meanwhile, Nav is preparing to kick off his Never Sleep Tour on February 14 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He dropped his Demons Protected By Angels album last year.

Nav is bringing RealestK and SoFaygo with him for the 23-date trek, which will finish with “a special show” in his hometown Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on April 11, which will boast Bryson Tiller as a special guest.

See Nav’s tour dates below.