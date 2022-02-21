NBA All-Star Weekend is about the finest talent professional basketball has to offer, but some of the biggest names in music popped up during the festivities, too. DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ludacris, Migos, and Mary J. Blige performed on Saturday, and yesterday’s actual All-Star Game featured more recognizable music figures taking the stage.

Machine Gun Kelly (who was born in Houston but spent some of his formative years in Cleveland, this year’s All-Star host city) helped introduce the game’s starting lineups by getting the crowd excited, thanking “all the hard workers of this town,” cracking a couple of jokes, and handing things over to DJ D-Nice before the team lineups were properly introduced. Kelly had his fingerprints all over the weekend, as he also played during the celebrity game.

Prior to tip-off, Juno Award nominee Ryland James sang the Canadian national anthem before Ohio native Macy Gray delivered a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Some people online noticed LeBron James seemed amused by Gray’s performance, as he was seen seemingly trying to suppress a smile as she sang.

LeBron was trying his hardest not to laugh while Macy Gray was singing national anthem…. #NBAAllStar #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/l79S9NX984 — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) February 21, 2022

Lebron James when Macy Gray was singing the anthem 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UeEuTzzOTt — Brian James (@Bskillz91) February 21, 2022

Lebron couldn’t hold it in laughing at Macy Gray 😂 pic.twitter.com/YeouxPpuwy — NaronStradomus (@theTNShow) February 21, 2022

As for halftime, the mid-game break was mostly focused on a celebration of the 75th anniversary team, although it did feature Earth, Wind & Fire performing their thematically appropriate hit “Shining Star.”

Meanwhile, Adele was spotted courtside (which makes sense given her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul) and caught the attention of the TNT broadcast crew, which prompted Charles Barkley to reckon he and Adele ought to duet. Barkley’s co-hosts quickly and definitively shot that idea down.

Adele at the 2022 #NBAAllStar Game in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/9nCydiztjr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 21, 2022

Check out the musical highlights from the All-Star Game above.