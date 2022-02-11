Adele is fresh off a big evening at the BRITs, where she performed and picked up a handful of awards. She’s still in London and she made her presence known last night when she popped by a nightclub and took a moment to indulge in some pole dancing.

The New York Post notes that after taping an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele headed to the Heaven nightclub, an iconic venue in London’s LGBTQ+ scene. The establishment has long been home to the famous G-A-Y night, and last night, G-A-Y hosted an event dubbed “Porn Idol,” which featured a stripping contest.

An attendee told Daily Star Online, “Adele was absolutely loving the event. She was having a great time with friends and loved watching the show. After the contest was over, she stormed the stage and the crowd went wild. No one was expecting a music icon to be there.”

Indeed, Adele gave the audience plenty of reason to go wild, as the fun she was having was infectious. Video from the event shows Adele raising her leg on a stripper pole on stage before squatting in front of it with her back towards the audience and “dropping it low,” as the move is often described. Naturally, the moment got big cheers from the crowd.

Also on hand was Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, who shared photos of her and Adele and wrote on Instagram, “Confirmed: @Adele was devastated I was eliminated on Drag Race too. Love you divalina.”

Check out some more clips and photos from the event below.

Adele talking with @CherylHoleQueen at the Heaven Night Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/1iyDNvSTcj — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele at the Heaven Night Club few minutes ago.pic.twitter.com/9NUVLwI3JM — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele living her best life at the Heaven Night Club tonight. pic.twitter.com/fskhGsiDyS — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele took off her blazer at the Heaven Night Club. pic.twitter.com/iSgxSkKV5B — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022

Adele dancing to “I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry at the Heaven Night Club. pic.twitter.com/4olBTWZ26h — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) February 11, 2022