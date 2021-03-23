Back in February, it was reported that NBA Youngboy was under federal investigation. The rapper had been arrested in Baton Rouge back in September at a video shoot alongside 16 others for guns and weapons charges, and the FBI was looking into his involvement. Apparently, NBA Youngboy was issued a warrant but had never appeared in court. However, all that changed Monday when police were finally able to catch up with him.

According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, Youngboy was driving in the Tarzana neighborhood of LA when police noticed he had an outstanding warrant. They attempted to pull him over, but he refused and prompted a short pursuit. Once the car was finally stopped, police say he fled the scene on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and brought in a K-9 to help track him down. TMZ claims that the K-9 did not bite the rapper, just sniffed him out.

It’s unclear why police had initially issued a warrant against NBA Youngboy. After he was arrested in September on firearm charges, he was released the next day on bail and his representative proclaimed he was “innocent of the crimes he was arrested for.”

