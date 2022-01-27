YoungBoy Never Broke Again — aka NBA Youngboy — has had his fair share of run-ins with the law, and according to TMZ, his latest resulted in three arrests. YoungBoy’s home in Texas was raided on Tuesday by Harris County SWAT officers with a warrant connected to a November shooting. Three men — Carleon Gallien, Daryl Brown, and Roymellow Williams — were arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery for allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in the body and head while robbing him.

In addition to the arrests, police confiscated pistols, long guns, and AR-15s from the property, which could spell trouble for YoungBoy, a convicted felon. Although he was not arrested, YoungBoy pled guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in 2017 after being arrested for a 2016 incident where he allegedly shot at a group of people on a South Baton Rouge street. In 2018, he was arrested for kidnapping thanks to a video of him dragging his then-girlfriend through a hotel room hallway. While he was given a suspended sentence, in 2019, he violated conditions of his parole by consorting with felons and posting on social media, and last year, he was arrested again on a federal warrant after leading officers on a foot chase in March.