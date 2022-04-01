newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, April 1

  • Alabaster DePlume — Gold (International Anthem)
  • Amine Mesnaoui And Labelle — African Prayers (Lo Recordings)
  • Battle Ave — I Saw The Egg (Friends Club Records/Totally Real Records)
  • Beau Diako — Nylon (Juno Records)
  • Big Cheeko — Block Barry White (Nature)
  • Blue Wilson — Future Street (Acrophase Records)
  • Casually Here — Possible Worlds (Algebra Records)
  • Christian Alexander — I Don’t Like You (Video Store)
  • Christian Lee Hutson — Quitters (ANTI- Records)
  • Confidence Man — Tilt (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Crows — Beware Believers (Bad Vibrations Records)
  • Daniel Johns — FutureNever (BMG)
  • Daryl Hall — BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings)
  • The Dead Tongues — Dust (Psychic Hotline)
  • Deathcave — II EP (Satanik Royalty Records)
  • Desaparecidos — Live At Shea Stadium (Freeman Street Records)
  • Devon Kay & The Solution — Grieving Expectation (Pure Noise Records)
  • Erisy Watt — Eyes Like The Ocean (American Standard Time Records)
  • Fatherson — Normal Fears (Easy Life)
  • Field Works — Station (Temporary Residence)
  • Gerald Clayton — Bells On Sand (Blue Note Records)
  • Graeme James — Seasons (Nettwerk Records)
  • The Greyboy Allstars — Get A Job: Music from The Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream (Knowledge Room Recordings)
  • The Hara — We All Wear Black EP (Scuff of The Neck)
  • Hari Sima — Solo en Occidente (Abstrakce Records)
  • Horojo Trio — Set The Record (obsessionrecords)
  • Jon Spencer & The HITmakers — Spencer Gets It Lit! (In the Red Records)
  • Karima Walker — Demos EP (Keeled Scales)
  • Lights — PƎP (Fueled By Ramen)
  • Luaka Bop — I Just Want To Be A Good Man (Luaka Bop)
  • Melissa Manchester — Live ’77 (Real Gone Music)
  • Meshuggah — Immutable (Atomic Fire)
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — Crooked Tree (Nonesuch Records)
  • Nakaya — Fire Becomes Me EP (Better Company)
  • Night Palace — Diving Rings (Park the Van Records)
  • No Frills — Downward Dog (Big Soup)
  • Paul Cauthen — Country Coming Down (Velvet Rose Records)
  • Pillow Queens — Leave The Light On (Royal Mountain Records)
  • Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales — Consumed In Key (Turbo Recordings)
  • Psymon Spine — Charismatic Mutations (Northern Spy Records)
  • Pup — The Unraveling Of PupTheBand (Rise Records)
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love (Warner Records)
  • Scrunchies — Feral Coast (Dirtnap Records)
  • Shaina Taub — Songs Of The Great Hill (Atlantic Records)
  • Sondre Lerche — Avatars Of Love (Sondre Lerche)
  • Soundwalk Collective — LOVOTIC (Analogue Foundation)
  • Suzi Moon — Animal EP (Pirates Press Records)
  • T-Shyne — Confetti Nights (YSL)
  • Tempers — New Meaning (Dais Records)
  • Thomas Rhett — Where We Started (Big Machine)
  • Walt Disco — Unlearning (Lucky Number)
  • The Weight Band — Shines Like Gold (Weight Band Records)

Friday, April 8

  • Albert Cummings — Ten (Ivy Music Company)
  • Amy Speace — Tucson (Proper Records/Windbone Records)
  • Andy Frasco & The U.N. — Wash, Rinse, Repeat (Fun Machine Records)
  • Andy Partridge — My Failed Songwriting Career Volume 2 EP (Burning Shed)
  • Annie Blackman — All Of It (Father/Daughter)
  • Bobby Mahoney And The Seventh Son — We Go On EP (Telegraph Hill Records)
  • CADE — Watching You Cry EP (Ultra Records)
  • Calexico — El Mirador (ANTI-)
  • Camila Cabello — Familia (Epic Records)
  • Cole Swindell — Stereotype (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Dahlia Sleeps — Overflow (Atlantic Records UK)
  • Daniel Rossen — You Belong There (Warp Records)
  • Deanna Petcoff — To Hell With You, I Love You (Royal Mountain)
  • The Dogs — El Verdugo (Drabant Music)
  • Dom Martin — A Savage Life (Rise Records)
  • Father John Misty — Chloë And The Next 20th Century (Sub Pop)
  • Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, and Smoke DZA — Full Court Press (Asylum/Taylor Gang)
  • Good Looks — Bummer Year (Keeled Scales)
  • Hayden James — Lifted (Future Classic)
  • HEALTH — DISCO4 :: PART II (Loma Vista Recordings)
  • Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Variant (Brainfeeder)
  • IKE — The Great Escape (Four Flies Records)
  • Jack Broadbent — Ride (Crows Feet Reco.)
  • Jesse Mac Cormack — SOLO (Secret City Records)
  • Jon Gurd — Phoenix (Anjunadeep)
  • John Mark Nelson — Hideaway EP (Nightshop Music)
  • Johnnyswim — Johnnyswim (Warner Music Group)
  • Josh Ramsey — The Josh Ramsay Show (604 Records)
  • Kae Tempest — The Line Is A Curve (American Recordings/Republic Records)
  • Le Big Zero — A Proper Mess (Know Hope Records)
  • The Linda Lindas — Growing Up (Epitaph Records)
  • Lizzy McAlpine — five seconds flat (Harbour)
  • Loraine James — Whatever The Weather (Ghostly International)
  • Lucius — Second Nature (Mom + Pop)
  • Maddox Jones — Believe It (Radikal Records)
  • Major Parkinson — A Night At The Library (Degaton Records)
  • Marigold — A Better Place (Take This To Heart Records)
  • Matt Gold — Midnight Choir (Ruination Record Co.)
  • Matt Maltese — Quiet Recordings EP (Nettwerk)
  • Michael Kane & The Morning Afters — Broke But Not Broken (State Line Records)
  • Michelle Willis — Just One Voice (GroundUP Music)
  • Mylar — Elsewhere EP (Blue Flowers/Pias)
  • Nicole Faux Naiv — Moon Rally (Bronzerat Records)
  • November Ultra — Bedroom Walls (Republic Records)
  • Omar Apollo — Ivory (Warner)
  • Orville Peck — Bronco (Columbia)
  • Overmono — Cash Romantic EP (XL Recordings)
  • Papa Roach — Ego Trip (New Noize Records, Inc.)
  • Parris Hyde — Unlock Your Freedom (Missleader/Music for The Masses)
  • Paul Wall & Termanology — Start 2 Finish (Perfect Time Publishing)
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Perspective (No Coincidence Records)
  • The Regrettes — Further Joy (Warner)
  • Romero — Turn It On! (Feel It/Cool Death Records)
  • Seth Swirsky — Songs From The Green Couch (Lollipop Records)
  • Signals Midwest — Dent (Sub Pop)
  • Spencer Elliott — SE3 (CandyRat Records)
  • The Sweeplings — Debris (Nettwerk Records)
  • Syd — Broken Hearts Club (Columbia)
  • Tody Castillo — Old Rodriguez (Strolling Bones Records)
  • Vicky Farewell — Sweet Company (Mac’s Record Label)
  • Vince Staples — Ramona Park Broke My Heart (Virgin Records)
  • Wet Leg — Wet Leg (Domino)
  • Wet Tuna — Warping All By Yourself (Three Lobed Recordings)
  • Zachary Cale — Skywriting (Org Music)

Friday, April 15

  • Alec Benjamin — (Un)Commentary (Elektra Records)
  • Alex G — We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
  • Alunah — Strange Machine (Heavy Psych Sounds)
  • Chad Fowler & Matthew Shipp — Old Stories (Mahakala Music)
  • Cisco Swank And Luke Titus — Some Things Take Time (Sooper Records)
  • The Crystal Method — The Trip Out (Tiny E Records)
  • Evan J Cartwright — bit by bit (Idée Fixe Records)
  • Fhunyue Gao And Sven Kacirek — Hoya (Atlin Village & Mine)
  • Flock Of Dimes — Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb (Sub Pop Records)
  • Fozzy — Boombox (Mascot Records)
  • Grae — Whiplash (AWAL)
  • Grubby Little Hands — World So Strange (Side Hustle Records)
  • Jerry Paper — Free Time (Stones Throw Records)
  • Jewel — Freewheelin’ Woman (Words Matter Media)
  • Joel Ross — The Parable Of The Poet (Blue Note Records)
  • Kaitlin Butts — What Else Can She Do (Kaitlin Butts)
  • Kurt Vile — Watch My Moves (Verve Records)
  • LEIKELI47 — Shape Up (Hardcover/RCA)
  • Nazareth — Surviving The Law (Frontiers Music)
  • Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin — Ghosted (Drag City)
  • Peach Kelli Pop — Hardcovers EP (Lauren Records)
  • Samora Pinderhughes — Grief (Stretch Music)
  • St Dukes — St Dukes (Last Night From Glasgow)
  • Stone Broken — Revelation (Spinefarm)
  • Swedish House Mafia — Paradise Again (Republic Records)
  • Tim Kasher — Middling Age (15 Passenger Records)
  • Typhoon — Underground Complex 1 EP (Roll Call Records)

Friday, April 22

  • Abigail Lapell — Stolen Time (Outside Music)
  • Amenra, Cave In, And Marissa Nadler — Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III (Neurot Recordings)
  • Austin Tolliver — Ride 4 Me (Average Joes Entertainment)
  • Ben Marc — Glass Effect (Innovative Leisure)
  • Blues Weiser — Obey The Booze (Argonauta Records)
  • Bonnie Raitt — Just Like That… (Redwing)
  • Crystal Eyes — The Sweetness Restored (Bobo Integral)
  • Dee Holt — When I Close My Eyes EP (Nettwerk)
  • Fontaines DC — Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)
  • Georgia Harmer — Stay In Touch (Arts & Crafts)
  • Grabbitz — Time Isn’t Real (Hopeless Records)
  • Hatchie — Giving The World Away (Secretly Canadian)
  • James Heather — Invisible Forces (Ahead of Our Time)
  • Jane Inc — Faster Than I Can Take (Telephone Explosion)
  • Jason Aldean — Macon, Georgia (Broken Bow Records)
  • Jeanines — Don’t Wait For A Sign (Slumberland Records)
  • Jorge Drexler — Tinta y Tiempo (Sony US Latin)
  • Joshua Hedley — Neon Blue (New West Records)
  • Joshua Hyslop — Westward (Nettwerk)
  • Kate Bollinger — Look At It In The Light EP (Ghostly International)
  • Kathryn Joseph — for you who are wronged (Rock Action Records)
  • King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Omnium Gatherum (KGLW)
  • Linqua Franqa — Bellringer (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
  • Maria Lynn — Bad Habits EP (Repost)
  • Ocean Grove — Up In The Air Forever (UNFD)
  • OHYUNG — imagine naked! (Siren Records)
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — Paint This Town (ATO Records)
  • Painted Shield — Painted Shield 2 (Loosegroove Records)
  • Particle Kid — Time Capsule (Overseas Artists Recordings)
  • Poppy Ajudha — The Power In Us (Poppy Ajudha)
  • Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — Night Gnomes (What Reality? Records)
  • Roger Eno — The Turning Year (Yellow Label)
  • Rozzi — Berry EP (BMG)
  • S. Carey — Break Me Open (Jagjaguwar)
  • Shinedown — Planet Zero (Atlantic)
  • Somali Yacht Club — The Space (Season of Mist)
  • Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union)
  • Suki Waterhouse — I Can’t Let Go (Sub Pop)
  • Taj Mahal And Ry Cooder — Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee (Nonesuch Records)
  • Tatyana — Treat Me Right (Sinderlyn)
  • Tenille Townes — Masquerades EP (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville)
  • Tess Roby — Ideas Of Space (SSURROUNDSS)
  • vern matz — A Treatise On The Rainbow (Nice Guys Records)
  • The Waterboys — All Souls Hill (Cooking Vinyl)

Saturday, April 23

April 23 Is Record Store Day. Check out some release highlights here And find A full list Of RSD releases here.

Friday, April 29

  • Ann Wilson — Fierce Bliss (Silver Lining Music)
  • Anorak Patch — By Cousin Sam EP (Nice Swan Records)
  • Astrel K — Flickering i (Duophonic Super 45s)
  • Bits In Pockets — The Bits EP (MMY Records)
  • Bloc Party — Alpha Games (Bertelsmann Music Group)
  • Blossoms — Ribbon Around The Bomb (Blood Records)
  • Blue Violet — Late Night Calls (High Head Recordings)
  • Caroline Spence — True North (Rounder)
  • Chelsea Jade — Soft Spot (Carpark Records)
  • Clever Square — Secret Alliance (Bronson Recordings)
  • The Coffis Brothers — Turn My Radio Up (Blue Rose Music)
  • Congotronics International — Where’s The One? (Crammed Discs)
  • Conor Albert — Collage 2 (Ninja Tune)
  • Dana Gavanski — When It Comes (Full-time Hobby)
  • Diane Coffee — With People (Polyvinyl)
  • Dot Allison — Entangled Remix EP (SA Recordings)
  • Ebi Soda — Honk If You’re Sad (Tru Thoughts)
  • Eli “Paperboy” Reed — Down Every Road (Yep Roc Records)
  • Erica Eso — 192 (Hausu Mountain)
  • Ethan Woods — Burnout (Whatever’s Clever)
  • Flora Purim — If You Will (Strut Records)
  • Frog Eyes — The Bees (Paper Bag Records)
  • Frontperson — Parade (Oscar St. Records)
  • Girlpool — Forgiveness (ANTI-)
  • Guise — Youngest Daughter (Banquet Records)
  • Gus Englehorn — Dungeon Master (Secret City Records)
  • The Head And The Heart — Every Shade Of Blue (Reprise/Warner)
  • Helms Alee — Keep This Be The Way (Sargent House)
  • Honeyglaze — Honeyglaze (Speedy Wunderground)
  • Julie Doiron And Dany Placard — Julie & Dany (Simone Records)
  • Karen Elson — Green (Big Yellow Dog)
  • Kehlani — Blue Water Road (Atlantic Records)
  • Kitchen Dwellers — Wise River (No Coincidence Records)
  • Leith — Birthdays In July EP (Big Trees)
  • Let’s Eat Grandma — Two Ribbons (Transgressive Records)
  • The Little Roy & Lizzy Show — Welcome To The Show (Mountain Home)
  • Lola Kirke — Lady For Sale (Third Man Records)
  • Lou Roy — Pure Chaos (Balloon Machine)
  • Mall Girl — Superstar (Jansen Records)
  • Many Voices Speak — Gestures (Strangers Candy)
  • Melody’s Echo Chamber — Emotional Eternal (Domino)
  • Mitch Davis — The Haunt (Arbutus Records)
  • MJ Lenderman — Boat Songs (Dear Life Records)
  • Neil Young — Official Release Series Volume 4 (Warner Records)
  • Neoma — HYPERREAL (Soundbreaker Records)
  • The Nika Riots — Derelict (Mas-Kina)
  • Oumou Sangaré — Timbuktu (World Circuit Records)
  • Parov Stelar — Moonlight Love Affair (Etage Noir)
  • Peter Donovan — This Better Be Good (Red Parlor)
  • PJ Morton — Watch The Sun (Morton Records)
  • Prospector Sound — Red Sargasso (The Ambient Zone)
  • Rammstein — Zeit (Universal)
  • Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries (Wooden Nickel Records)
  • Saviour — Shine & Fade (Greyscale Records)
  • Seratones — Love & Algorhythms (New West)
  • Shilpa Ray — Portrait Of A Lady (Northern Spy)
  • St. Arnaud — Love And The Front Lawn (Fierce Panda)
  • Steven Lambke — Volcano Volcano (You’ve Changed Records)
  • Subway Sect — Moments Like These (Texte Und Töne)
  • Ted Nugent — Detroit Muscle (‎Pavement Music)
  • Tigran Hamasyan — StandArt (Nonesuch Records)
  • Tomberlin — I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… (Saddle Creek)
  • Toro y Moi — Mahal (Dead Oceans)
  • Trombone Shorty — Lifted (Blue Note Records)
  • William Basinski And Janek Schaefer — …on reflection (Temporary Residence)

