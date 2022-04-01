Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, April 1
- Alabaster DePlume — Gold (International Anthem)
- Amine Mesnaoui And Labelle — African Prayers (Lo Recordings)
- Battle Ave — I Saw The Egg (Friends Club Records/Totally Real Records)
- Beau Diako — Nylon (Juno Records)
- Big Cheeko — Block Barry White (Nature)
- Blue Wilson — Future Street (Acrophase Records)
- Casually Here — Possible Worlds (Algebra Records)
- Christian Alexander — I Don’t Like You (Video Store)
- Christian Lee Hutson — Quitters (ANTI- Records)
- Confidence Man — Tilt (Heavenly Recordings)
- Crows — Beware Believers (Bad Vibrations Records)
- Daniel Johns — FutureNever (BMG)
- Daryl Hall — BeforeAfter (Legacy Recordings)
- The Dead Tongues — Dust (Psychic Hotline)
- Deathcave — II EP (Satanik Royalty Records)
- Desaparecidos — Live At Shea Stadium (Freeman Street Records)
- Devon Kay & The Solution — Grieving Expectation (Pure Noise Records)
- Erisy Watt — Eyes Like The Ocean (American Standard Time Records)
- Fatherson — Normal Fears (Easy Life)
- Field Works — Station (Temporary Residence)
- Gerald Clayton — Bells On Sand (Blue Note Records)
- Graeme James — Seasons (Nettwerk Records)
- The Greyboy Allstars — Get A Job: Music from The Original Broadcast Series Soul Dream (Knowledge Room Recordings)
- The Hara — We All Wear Black EP (Scuff of The Neck)
- Hari Sima — Solo en Occidente (Abstrakce Records)
- Horojo Trio — Set The Record (obsessionrecords)
- Jon Spencer & The HITmakers — Spencer Gets It Lit! (In the Red Records)
- Karima Walker — Demos EP (Keeled Scales)
- Lights — PƎP (Fueled By Ramen)
- Luaka Bop — I Just Want To Be A Good Man (Luaka Bop)
- Melissa Manchester — Live ’77 (Real Gone Music)
- Meshuggah — Immutable (Atomic Fire)
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — Crooked Tree (Nonesuch Records)
- Nakaya — Fire Becomes Me EP (Better Company)
- Night Palace — Diving Rings (Park the Van Records)
- No Frills — Downward Dog (Big Soup)
- Paul Cauthen — Country Coming Down (Velvet Rose Records)
- Pillow Queens — Leave The Light On (Royal Mountain Records)
- Plastikman & Chilly Gonzales — Consumed In Key (Turbo Recordings)
- Psymon Spine — Charismatic Mutations (Northern Spy Records)
- Pup — The Unraveling Of PupTheBand (Rise Records)
- Red Hot Chili Peppers — Unlimited Love (Warner Records)
- Scrunchies — Feral Coast (Dirtnap Records)
- Shaina Taub — Songs Of The Great Hill (Atlantic Records)
- Sondre Lerche — Avatars Of Love (Sondre Lerche)
- Soundwalk Collective — LOVOTIC (Analogue Foundation)
- Suzi Moon — Animal EP (Pirates Press Records)
- T-Shyne — Confetti Nights (YSL)
- Tempers — New Meaning (Dais Records)
- Thomas Rhett — Where We Started (Big Machine)
- Walt Disco — Unlearning (Lucky Number)
- The Weight Band — Shines Like Gold (Weight Band Records)
Friday, April 8
- Albert Cummings — Ten (Ivy Music Company)
- Amy Speace — Tucson (Proper Records/Windbone Records)
- Andy Frasco & The U.N. — Wash, Rinse, Repeat (Fun Machine Records)
- Andy Partridge — My Failed Songwriting Career Volume 2 EP (Burning Shed)
- Annie Blackman — All Of It (Father/Daughter)
- Bobby Mahoney And The Seventh Son — We Go On EP (Telegraph Hill Records)
- CADE — Watching You Cry EP (Ultra Records)
- Calexico — El Mirador (ANTI-)
- Camila Cabello — Familia (Epic Records)
- Cole Swindell — Stereotype (Warner Music Nashville)
- Dahlia Sleeps — Overflow (Atlantic Records UK)
- Daniel Rossen — You Belong There (Warp Records)
- Deanna Petcoff — To Hell With You, I Love You (Royal Mountain)
- The Dogs — El Verdugo (Drabant Music)
- Dom Martin — A Savage Life (Rise Records)
- Father John Misty — Chloë And The Next 20th Century (Sub Pop)
- Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, and Smoke DZA — Full Court Press (Asylum/Taylor Gang)
- Good Looks — Bummer Year (Keeled Scales)
- Hayden James — Lifted (Future Classic)
- HEALTH — DISCO4 :: PART II (Loma Vista Recordings)
- Hiatus Kaiyote — Mood Variant (Brainfeeder)
- IKE — The Great Escape (Four Flies Records)
- Jack Broadbent — Ride (Crows Feet Reco.)
- Jesse Mac Cormack — SOLO (Secret City Records)
- Jon Gurd — Phoenix (Anjunadeep)
- John Mark Nelson — Hideaway EP (Nightshop Music)
- Johnnyswim — Johnnyswim (Warner Music Group)
- Josh Ramsey — The Josh Ramsay Show (604 Records)
- Kae Tempest — The Line Is A Curve (American Recordings/Republic Records)
- Le Big Zero — A Proper Mess (Know Hope Records)
- The Linda Lindas — Growing Up (Epitaph Records)
- Lizzy McAlpine — five seconds flat (Harbour)
- Loraine James — Whatever The Weather (Ghostly International)
- Lucius — Second Nature (Mom + Pop)
- Maddox Jones — Believe It (Radikal Records)
- Major Parkinson — A Night At The Library (Degaton Records)
- Marigold — A Better Place (Take This To Heart Records)
- Matt Gold — Midnight Choir (Ruination Record Co.)
- Matt Maltese — Quiet Recordings EP (Nettwerk)
- Michael Kane & The Morning Afters — Broke But Not Broken (State Line Records)
- Michelle Willis — Just One Voice (GroundUP Music)
- Mylar — Elsewhere EP (Blue Flowers/Pias)
- Nicole Faux Naiv — Moon Rally (Bronzerat Records)
- November Ultra — Bedroom Walls (Republic Records)
- Omar Apollo — Ivory (Warner)
- Orville Peck — Bronco (Columbia)
- Overmono — Cash Romantic EP (XL Recordings)
- Papa Roach — Ego Trip (New Noize Records, Inc.)
- Parris Hyde — Unlock Your Freedom (Missleader/Music for The Masses)
- Paul Wall & Termanology — Start 2 Finish (Perfect Time Publishing)
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Perspective (No Coincidence Records)
- The Regrettes — Further Joy (Warner)
- Romero — Turn It On! (Feel It/Cool Death Records)
- Seth Swirsky — Songs From The Green Couch (Lollipop Records)
- Signals Midwest — Dent (Sub Pop)
- Spencer Elliott — SE3 (CandyRat Records)
- The Sweeplings — Debris (Nettwerk Records)
- Syd — Broken Hearts Club (Columbia)
- Tody Castillo — Old Rodriguez (Strolling Bones Records)
- Vicky Farewell — Sweet Company (Mac’s Record Label)
- Vince Staples — Ramona Park Broke My Heart (Virgin Records)
- Wet Leg — Wet Leg (Domino)
- Wet Tuna — Warping All By Yourself (Three Lobed Recordings)
- Zachary Cale — Skywriting (Org Music)
Friday, April 15
- Alec Benjamin — (Un)Commentary (Elektra Records)
- Alex G — We’re All Going To The World’s Fair (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Milan Records)
- Alunah — Strange Machine (Heavy Psych Sounds)
- Chad Fowler & Matthew Shipp — Old Stories (Mahakala Music)
- Cisco Swank And Luke Titus — Some Things Take Time (Sooper Records)
- The Crystal Method — The Trip Out (Tiny E Records)
- Evan J Cartwright — bit by bit (Idée Fixe Records)
- Fhunyue Gao And Sven Kacirek — Hoya (Atlin Village & Mine)
- Flock Of Dimes — Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb (Sub Pop Records)
- Fozzy — Boombox (Mascot Records)
- Grae — Whiplash (AWAL)
- Grubby Little Hands — World So Strange (Side Hustle Records)
- Jerry Paper — Free Time (Stones Throw Records)
- Jewel — Freewheelin’ Woman (Words Matter Media)
- Joel Ross — The Parable Of The Poet (Blue Note Records)
- Kaitlin Butts — What Else Can She Do (Kaitlin Butts)
- Kurt Vile — Watch My Moves (Verve Records)
- LEIKELI47 — Shape Up (Hardcover/RCA)
- Nazareth — Surviving The Law (Frontiers Music)
- Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin — Ghosted (Drag City)
- Peach Kelli Pop — Hardcovers EP (Lauren Records)
- Samora Pinderhughes — Grief (Stretch Music)
- St Dukes — St Dukes (Last Night From Glasgow)
- Stone Broken — Revelation (Spinefarm)
- Swedish House Mafia — Paradise Again (Republic Records)
- Tim Kasher — Middling Age (15 Passenger Records)
- Typhoon — Underground Complex 1 EP (Roll Call Records)
Friday, April 22
- Abigail Lapell — Stolen Time (Outside Music)
- Amenra, Cave In, And Marissa Nadler — Songs Of Townes Van Zandt Vol. III (Neurot Recordings)
- Austin Tolliver — Ride 4 Me (Average Joes Entertainment)
- Ben Marc — Glass Effect (Innovative Leisure)
- Blues Weiser — Obey The Booze (Argonauta Records)
- Bonnie Raitt — Just Like That… (Redwing)
- Crystal Eyes — The Sweetness Restored (Bobo Integral)
- Dee Holt — When I Close My Eyes EP (Nettwerk)
- Fontaines DC — Skinty Fia (Partisan Records)
- Georgia Harmer — Stay In Touch (Arts & Crafts)
- Grabbitz — Time Isn’t Real (Hopeless Records)
- Hatchie — Giving The World Away (Secretly Canadian)
- James Heather — Invisible Forces (Ahead of Our Time)
- Jane Inc — Faster Than I Can Take (Telephone Explosion)
- Jason Aldean — Macon, Georgia (Broken Bow Records)
- Jeanines — Don’t Wait For A Sign (Slumberland Records)
- Jorge Drexler — Tinta y Tiempo (Sony US Latin)
- Joshua Hedley — Neon Blue (New West Records)
- Joshua Hyslop — Westward (Nettwerk)
- Kate Bollinger — Look At It In The Light EP (Ghostly International)
- Kathryn Joseph — for you who are wronged (Rock Action Records)
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Omnium Gatherum (KGLW)
- Linqua Franqa — Bellringer (Ernest Jenning Record Co.)
- Maria Lynn — Bad Habits EP (Repost)
- Ocean Grove — Up In The Air Forever (UNFD)
- OHYUNG — imagine naked! (Siren Records)
- Old Crow Medicine Show — Paint This Town (ATO Records)
- Painted Shield — Painted Shield 2 (Loosegroove Records)
- Particle Kid — Time Capsule (Overseas Artists Recordings)
- Poppy Ajudha — The Power In Us (Poppy Ajudha)
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets — Night Gnomes (What Reality? Records)
- Roger Eno — The Turning Year (Yellow Label)
- Rozzi — Berry EP (BMG)
- S. Carey — Break Me Open (Jagjaguwar)
- Shinedown — Planet Zero (Atlantic)
- Somali Yacht Club — The Space (Season of Mist)
- Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union)
- Suki Waterhouse — I Can’t Let Go (Sub Pop)
- Taj Mahal And Ry Cooder — Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee (Nonesuch Records)
- Tatyana — Treat Me Right (Sinderlyn)
- Tenille Townes — Masquerades EP (Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville)
- Tess Roby — Ideas Of Space (SSURROUNDSS)
- vern matz — A Treatise On The Rainbow (Nice Guys Records)
- The Waterboys — All Souls Hill (Cooking Vinyl)
Saturday, April 23
April 23 Is Record Store Day. Check out some release highlights here And find A full list Of RSD releases here.
Friday, April 29
- Ann Wilson — Fierce Bliss (Silver Lining Music)
- Anorak Patch — By Cousin Sam EP (Nice Swan Records)
- Astrel K — Flickering i (Duophonic Super 45s)
- Bits In Pockets — The Bits EP (MMY Records)
- Bloc Party — Alpha Games (Bertelsmann Music Group)
- Blossoms — Ribbon Around The Bomb (Blood Records)
- Blue Violet — Late Night Calls (High Head Recordings)
- Caroline Spence — True North (Rounder)
- Chelsea Jade — Soft Spot (Carpark Records)
- Clever Square — Secret Alliance (Bronson Recordings)
- The Coffis Brothers — Turn My Radio Up (Blue Rose Music)
- Congotronics International — Where’s The One? (Crammed Discs)
- Conor Albert — Collage 2 (Ninja Tune)
- Dana Gavanski — When It Comes (Full-time Hobby)
- Diane Coffee — With People (Polyvinyl)
- Dot Allison — Entangled Remix EP (SA Recordings)
- Ebi Soda — Honk If You’re Sad (Tru Thoughts)
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed — Down Every Road (Yep Roc Records)
- Erica Eso — 192 (Hausu Mountain)
- Ethan Woods — Burnout (Whatever’s Clever)
- Flora Purim — If You Will (Strut Records)
- Frog Eyes — The Bees (Paper Bag Records)
- Frontperson — Parade (Oscar St. Records)
- Girlpool — Forgiveness (ANTI-)
- Guise — Youngest Daughter (Banquet Records)
- Gus Englehorn — Dungeon Master (Secret City Records)
- The Head And The Heart — Every Shade Of Blue (Reprise/Warner)
- Helms Alee — Keep This Be The Way (Sargent House)
- Honeyglaze — Honeyglaze (Speedy Wunderground)
- Julie Doiron And Dany Placard — Julie & Dany (Simone Records)
- Karen Elson — Green (Big Yellow Dog)
- Kehlani — Blue Water Road (Atlantic Records)
- Kitchen Dwellers — Wise River (No Coincidence Records)
- Leith — Birthdays In July EP (Big Trees)
- Let’s Eat Grandma — Two Ribbons (Transgressive Records)
- The Little Roy & Lizzy Show — Welcome To The Show (Mountain Home)
- Lola Kirke — Lady For Sale (Third Man Records)
- Lou Roy — Pure Chaos (Balloon Machine)
- Mall Girl — Superstar (Jansen Records)
- Many Voices Speak — Gestures (Strangers Candy)
- Melody’s Echo Chamber — Emotional Eternal (Domino)
- Mitch Davis — The Haunt (Arbutus Records)
- MJ Lenderman — Boat Songs (Dear Life Records)
- Neil Young — Official Release Series Volume 4 (Warner Records)
- Neoma — HYPERREAL (Soundbreaker Records)
- The Nika Riots — Derelict (Mas-Kina)
- Oumou Sangaré — Timbuktu (World Circuit Records)
- Parov Stelar — Moonlight Love Affair (Etage Noir)
- Peter Donovan — This Better Be Good (Red Parlor)
- PJ Morton — Watch The Sun (Morton Records)
- Prospector Sound — Red Sargasso (The Ambient Zone)
- Rammstein — Zeit (Universal)
- Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries (Wooden Nickel Records)
- Saviour — Shine & Fade (Greyscale Records)
- Seratones — Love & Algorhythms (New West)
- Shilpa Ray — Portrait Of A Lady (Northern Spy)
- St. Arnaud — Love And The Front Lawn (Fierce Panda)
- Steven Lambke — Volcano Volcano (You’ve Changed Records)
- Subway Sect — Moments Like These (Texte Und Töne)
- Ted Nugent — Detroit Muscle (Pavement Music)
- Tigran Hamasyan — StandArt (Nonesuch Records)
- Tomberlin — I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… (Saddle Creek)
- Toro y Moi — Mahal (Dead Oceans)
- Trombone Shorty — Lifted (Blue Note Records)
- William Basinski And Janek Schaefer — …on reflection (Temporary Residence)
