Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in April. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Saturday, April 23

April 23 Is Record Store Day. Check out some release highlights here And find A full list Of RSD releases here.

Friday, April 29

Ann Wilson — Fierce Bliss (Silver Lining Music)

Anorak Patch — By Cousin Sam EP (Nice Swan Records)

Astrel K — Flickering i (Duophonic Super 45s)

Bits In Pockets — The Bits EP (MMY Records)

Bloc Party — Alpha Games (Bertelsmann Music Group)

Blossoms — Ribbon Around The Bomb (Blood Records)

Blue Violet — Late Night Calls (High Head Recordings)

Caroline Spence — True North (Rounder)

Chelsea Jade — Soft Spot (Carpark Records)

Clever Square — Secret Alliance (Bronson Recordings)

The Coffis Brothers — Turn My Radio Up (Blue Rose Music)

Congotronics International — Where’s The One? (Crammed Discs)

Conor Albert — Collage 2 (Ninja Tune)

Dana Gavanski — When It Comes (Full-time Hobby)

Diane Coffee — With People (Polyvinyl)

Dot Allison — Entangled Remix EP (SA Recordings)

Ebi Soda — Honk If You’re Sad (Tru Thoughts)

Eli “Paperboy” Reed — Down Every Road (Yep Roc Records)

Erica Eso — 192 (Hausu Mountain)

Ethan Woods — Burnout (Whatever’s Clever)

Flora Purim — If You Will (Strut Records)

Frog Eyes — The Bees (Paper Bag Records)

Frontperson — Parade (Oscar St. Records)

Girlpool — Forgiveness (ANTI-)

Guise — Youngest Daughter (Banquet Records)

Gus Englehorn — Dungeon Master (Secret City Records)

The Head And The Heart — Every Shade Of Blue (Reprise/Warner)

Helms Alee — Keep This Be The Way (Sargent House)

Honeyglaze — Honeyglaze (Speedy Wunderground)

Julie Doiron And Dany Placard — Julie & Dany (Simone Records)

Karen Elson — Green (Big Yellow Dog)

Kehlani — Blue Water Road (Atlantic Records)

Kitchen Dwellers — Wise River (No Coincidence Records)

Leith — Birthdays In July EP (Big Trees)

Let’s Eat Grandma — Two Ribbons (Transgressive Records)

The Little Roy & Lizzy Show — Welcome To The Show (Mountain Home)

Lola Kirke — Lady For Sale (Third Man Records)

Lou Roy — Pure Chaos (Balloon Machine)

Mall Girl — Superstar (Jansen Records)

Many Voices Speak — Gestures (Strangers Candy)

Melody’s Echo Chamber — Emotional Eternal (Domino)

Mitch Davis — The Haunt (Arbutus Records)

MJ Lenderman — Boat Songs (Dear Life Records)

Neil Young — Official Release Series Volume 4 (Warner Records)

Neoma — HYPERREAL (Soundbreaker Records)

The Nika Riots — Derelict (Mas-Kina)

Oumou Sangaré — Timbuktu (World Circuit Records)

Parov Stelar — Moonlight Love Affair (Etage Noir)

Peter Donovan — This Better Be Good (Red Parlor)

PJ Morton — Watch The Sun (Morton Records)

Prospector Sound — Red Sargasso (The Ambient Zone)

Rammstein — Zeit (Universal)

Röyksopp — Profound Mysteries (Wooden Nickel Records)

Saviour — Shine & Fade (Greyscale Records)

Seratones — Love & Algorhythms (New West)

Shilpa Ray — Portrait Of A Lady (Northern Spy)

St. Arnaud — Love And The Front Lawn (Fierce Panda)

Steven Lambke — Volcano Volcano (You’ve Changed Records)

Subway Sect — Moments Like These (Texte Und Töne)

Ted Nugent — Detroit Muscle (‎Pavement Music)

Tigran Hamasyan — StandArt (Nonesuch Records)

Tomberlin — I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… (Saddle Creek)

Toro y Moi — Mahal (Dead Oceans)

Trombone Shorty — Lifted (Blue Note Records)

William Basinski And Janek Schaefer — …on reflection (Temporary Residence)

