It’s not easy to overshadow a week of releases that features new output from both Gorillaz and Florence And The Machine, but if anybody can do it, it’s Drake. He just dropped his new double album (his first ever), and Drake takes advantage of Scorpion‘s length to go all in on a variety of topics, perhaps most notably the previously unacknowledged existence of his own son. Meanwhile, this week also saw strong new releases from Let’s Eat Grandma, Jim James, and more.

Drake — Scorpion

There’s a lot to unpack here: Scorpion is Drake’s first double album. It features posthumous vocals from Michael Jackson on “Don’t Matter To Me.” He acknowledges his son, who Pusha T previously revealed, on multiple tracks, like “Emotionless”: “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid.” At an hour and a half, this is an album that will take some time to digest.

Gorillaz — The Now Now

After going collaborator-heavy on Humanz, Damon Albarn decided to keep things mostly in-house on the follow-up. What results is an album that sounds more distinctly like a Gorillaz record. Much of the album falls into midtempo electronic territory, making it perfect for the lazy summer afternoons that are sure to come.

Read our interview with Gorillaz’s 2D here.

Florence And The Machine — High As Hope

It’s been a minute since 2015’s How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful, but now the group’s fourth album has arrived, and it’s come with a bang. Florence and company are just as epically bombastic as you remember them, with that energy perhaps best demonstrated on “Hunger,” a timeless single filled with smoldering energy that erupts into powerful choruses throughout.