All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw strong new albums from Cass McCombs and Jessica Pratt, the return of rising power-pop stars Charly Bliss, and an LCD Soundsystem live record that could go down as an essential document for the band. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Jessica Pratt — Quiet Signs

Los Angeles-based folk singer Jessica Pratt seems to operate from another dimension, where spare, quaint songs rooted in tradition have room to breathe. It almost feels like the antithesis to the monoculture of the moment, but Pratt doesn’t back down from an increasingly noisy world. She’s proof that some things are timeless, that her somber reflections can thrive in any circumstance. And, in many ways, she’s right.

Cass McCombs — Tip Of The Sphere

Cass McCombs is something of a nomad, having recorded in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Baltimore, and more over the course of his 16-year career. But his big physical moves are balanced by incremental recording shifts, a honing of his craft that has been nothing but a pleasure to witness. Uproxx’s Steven Hyden thinks the latest is his best yet, which is saying a lot if you’ve followed McCombs great output.

Music Inspired By The Film Roma

If you haven’t taken the time to queue up Roma on Netflix, it’s a powerful slow-burner, that saves up its big punches for when you are not ready for them. And in addition to the great film, there is now a collection of tunes inspired by it. Beck, Billie Eilish, Patti Smith, El-P, and Laura Marling are just a few of the artists who turn up for this.

Beck Feat. Robyn and The Lonely Island — “Super Cool”

The first Lego Movie was almost as memorable for its Tegan & Sara jam “Everything Is Awesome” as it is for the actual content of the film, speaking more to the enjoyment the song brings than the film’s quality. And its sequel is trying to catch lightning in a bottle again, this time with Beck and Robyn in tow. The Lonely Island pop up too, with lines like “It’s the credits, yeah that’s the best part / When the movie ends and the reading starts.” If the movie is nearly this fun, it won’t have a problem winning over fans of the original.