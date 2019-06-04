All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Mom + Pop/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Sleater-Kinney giving the first taste of their new St. Vincent-produced LP, White Reaper announcing their long-awaited new album, and Sufjan Stevens unveiling new songs in celebration of Pride.

Sleater Kinney — “Hurry On Home”

After the surprise 2015 reunion that brought us No Cities To Love and a slew of tour dates, the future of Sleater-Kinney remained uncertain. Would they record an album? Would there be more shows? All of that was answered last week when Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss unveiled “Hurry On Home,” the swaggering first single from their politically charged new St. Vincent-produced LP, which is rumored to be called The Center Won’t Hold. Searing guitars and Brownstein’s growling vocals are on full display here, as the iconic band is ready to show that their best music is still forthcoming.

Sufjan Stevens — “Love Yourself”

The last time we heard Sufjan’s voice, it was soundtracking the unshakable final scene of Call Me By Your Name where Timotheé Chalamet is crying in front of a fire as the credits roll. In celebration of the arrival of Pride month, Stevens shared his first new music in two years, two tracks that are “straightforwardly romantic,” as Chloe Gilke writes for Uproxx. “Love Yourself” is based on a sketch of a song that Stevens composed in 1996, and its fleshed-out version is truly a sight (sound?) to behold.