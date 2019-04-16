All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Deputy Music Editor
04.16.19

Getty Image

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Tame Impala going further down the soft-rock rabbit hole, Charly Bliss further establishing their pop-punk bona fides, and Courtney Barnett continuing her prolific streak. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Tame Impala — “Borderline”

Are Tame Impala going to title all their new songs after popular ’80s numbers? That remains to be seen, but after “Patience” (think Guns N’ Roses), the band has now offered up “Borderline” (think Madonna), which they also debuted on SNL a couple of weeks back. The song’s deep groove and infectious melody quickly embed themselves in the listener’s consciousness, the kind of tune that is deeply familiar even after one listen. Tame are clearly tapping into new territory for the project, and the results are extraordinary.

Courtney Barnett — “Everybody Here Hates You”

Among the things that Courtney Barnett does not get enough credit for — including her incredible songwriting and majestic live presence — is her prolific nature. Even after releasing a couple albums in the last two years, she’s still been releasing standalone songs at a steady clip. Her latest lives up to the high bar she sets for herself, with our own Chloe Gilke noting, “Barnett channels Jeff Buckley’s honesty, but in her own riotous, rebellious style. The song’s refrain of “we’re gonna tell everyone it’s ok” is a rallying cry for the hurting, healing weirdos of the world.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Listen To This
TAGSCharly BlissCrumbJoanna SternbergListen To ThisNew Indie MusicPenelope IslesPJ HARVEYTame Impala
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 day ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP