All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week saw Tame Impala going further down the soft-rock rabbit hole, Charly Bliss further establishing their pop-punk bona fides, and Courtney Barnett continuing her prolific streak. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new indie music.

Tame Impala — “Borderline”

Are Tame Impala going to title all their new songs after popular ’80s numbers? That remains to be seen, but after “Patience” (think Guns N’ Roses), the band has now offered up “Borderline” (think Madonna), which they also debuted on SNL a couple of weeks back. The song’s deep groove and infectious melody quickly embed themselves in the listener’s consciousness, the kind of tune that is deeply familiar even after one listen. Tame are clearly tapping into new territory for the project, and the results are extraordinary.

Courtney Barnett — “Everybody Here Hates You”

Among the things that Courtney Barnett does not get enough credit for — including her incredible songwriting and majestic live presence — is her prolific nature. Even after releasing a couple albums in the last two years, she’s still been releasing standalone songs at a steady clip. Her latest lives up to the high bar she sets for herself, with our own Chloe Gilke noting, “Barnett channels Jeff Buckley’s honesty, but in her own riotous, rebellious style. The song’s refrain of “we’re gonna tell everyone it’s ok” is a rallying cry for the hurting, healing weirdos of the world.”