Nick Cannon Insists His Response To Saweetie’s Baby Tweet Was Innocent

Over this past weekend, when Saweetie tweeted that she wanted to have babies, the internet at large was amused by one response in particular. After Nick Cannon posted a string of emojis in the replies, fans couldn’t help reacting as a result of the television host’s reputation as a “certified baby maker.” With seven children among four different women, it seems like Nick Cannon is shooting all silver bullets at a rate that would put Steph Curry to shame.

Of course, the hilarity of the situation wasn’t lost on Cannon, who turned the trend into one of the subjects of his show, The Nick Cannon Show, in a segment called “What’s Poppin.” “I guess I was all over The Shade Room this weekend,” he said. “Again, I think I’m very much understood. Saweetie tweeted she wanted some babies and I just replied with some emojis. As an expert on babies, anybody who can speak emoji knows what that says.”

Cannon joked that what he really meant was “Take time for making such a big decision.” He then had some fun with the responses, throwing up tweets reading such missives as “Here comes Fertile Myrtle” and “The celibacy clock is ticking.” He made sure to clarify though, that no harm was intended with his comment. “It was all in fun,” he assured the audience. “No disrespect. If she’s ready to have kids, get to it queen. We rockin’ with ya.”

Saweetie, meanwhile, recently made waves when she appeared on Snowfall star Damson Idris’ Instagram Story playing the piano in what appeared to be an intimate setting — just weeks after being linked to Roddy Ricch when the two were photographed at a basketball game.

You can watch the clip above.