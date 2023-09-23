Though almost nine years have passed since Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey separated, Cannon still has love for the music icon. During an interview with The Diary Of A Ceo, Cannon spoke highly of his time with Carey.

He even recalled a time Carey came to his aid after he passed out while jogging in Aspen, Colorado.

“Mariah came in and found me,” said Cannon. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.’ Mariah came in and found me. And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.’”

The event took place before Cannon was formally diagnosed with lupus, but it’s something he will always hold dearly.

“I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate,” said Cannon. “When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with. I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today.”

This isn’t the first time Cannon has recalled his time with Carey fondly. Back in March, Cannon said Carey was the love of his life.

You can see the interview above.