Young Money/Cash Money
Music

Nicki Minaj Shared Some ‘Pink Friday’ Behind-The Scenes Trivia With Fans On Twitter

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj teased a celebration for the tenth anniversary of her classic debut album, Pink Friday. She ended up marking the occasion by releasing a deluxe edition of the album, and on top of that, she also took some time to share some trivia about the record during an impromptu Twitter Q&A with fans.

It began when Minaj shared the branded Twitter hashtags reserved for the album’s anniversary — #PinkFriday, #NickiMinaj, #PinkFriday10, #Barbz, and #PinkFridayAnniversary — and wrote, “I love this emoji Twitter gave us in honor of the big day. Use one or more of these tags with every tweet. What was your favorite song on #PinkFriday ?????”

After that, a fan suggested that Minaj host a Q&A about the album, and she obliged. For example, she revealed her three favorite songs from the album to perform: “Roman’s Revenge,” “Did It On’em,” and “Save Me.” She also noted there was only one artist she wanted to guest on the album who didn’t, and that was Lil Wayne, who couldn’t make an appearance because he was in jail at the time. She was diplomatic when it came to answering what her favorite collaboration is on the album, though, saying, “Omfg. Def can’t answer that. Still love all those artists for believing in me.”

Check out all of the tweets below or here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×