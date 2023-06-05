Nicki Minaj Kick-Off To NYFW 2018
Getty Image
Music

Nicki Minaj’s ‘NM5’ Now Has An Expected Release Date, And The Barbs, Are Completely Losing Their Sh*t

In March, Nicki Minaj announced the roster of her new record label, Heavy On It. The following month, the“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper teamed up with Ice Spice for a partnership, kicking off with their collaborative track “Princess Diana (Remix).” Now her forthcoming album has an official release date.

Taking to Twitter, hip-hop’s favorite Barbie shared that her new project will be released before the year’s end. On social media, Minaj kept it short, writing, “10/20/23. The Album.”

This isn’t the first time Minaj has discussed the upcoming album. “NM5 is the best thing that will come out of 2023 & will raise the bar to new and unreachable heights,” Nicki wrote in a tweet. “NM5 tour will be hailed as ‘genius.’ That’s it & that’s all.”

When the album is released, it will mark Minaj’s first studio album in over five years. The last album she released was Queen in 2018. The album featured singles “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “FEFE” with 6ix9ine.

Minaj has shared no further details. However, it is safe to assume that her latest singles, “Super Freaky Girl” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” will be included in the album’s tracklist.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The LGBTQ Artists To Discover At The 2023 Pride Festivals
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of May 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×