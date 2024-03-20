Yesterday (March 18), New Orleans Barbz were crushed after Nicki Minaj canceled a performance from her Pink Friday 2 Tour. The cancelation came seemingly without warning, just hours before Minaj was set to take the stage. Today (March 19), Minaj took to Twitter to express sadness for canceling the show.

She revealed that she had the flu, and promised fans that she is working to reschedule the show.

“Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less,” said Minaj. “You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT.”

You can see Minaj’s full statement below.

New Orleans, Please accept my sincerest apologies for having to reschedule our date together. You mean so much to me & I hate that things didn’t go as planned. Within the next few days, I hope to update our schedule with a new date that I can give you 100% of myself & nothing less. You don’t deserve to pay for a tkt to see me up there rapping with the flu. Absolutely NOT. Thank you for your patience. Thank you for your well wishes.

I love you. I adore you. I appreciate you. I look forward to seeing you very soon. It may have to be in MAY due to the NBA finals, but we won’t complete this tour w/o you.

As long as you’ll have me, my team & I will be there. Wishing you guys blessings on blessings on blessings.

Love alway