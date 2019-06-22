Getty Image

Nicki Minaj just released her new single “Megatron” on Friday, but the singer isn’t done making big statements.

Minaj released a new episode of her Beats 1 radio show Queen today — the show’s first new episode in three months. A lot has happened since the last episode, and Minaj had a lot to say.

Though her feud with Cardi B is mostly a thing of the past, Miley Cyrus dug up the beef for a lyric in her own new song, “Cattitude.” In “Cattitude,” Cyrus sings, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” perhaps a dig at the quality of Minaj’s new music compared to Cardi’s. Cyrus has since backtracked on this statement and pretty much every other thing she has said about hip-hop, but Minaj had some words about the whole thing.

“Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens,” she said about Cyrus. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason. I had just seen her after she sucked Mike Will’s d*ck in the studio.”

All that being said, though, the Cyrus comments were only a small fraction of the talking points in this episode of Queen. Minaj also mentioned that she has a new manager, Irving Azoff, and that she has her marriage license and is ready to tie the knot with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can listen to the full episode of Queen here.