Nicki Minaj’s ‘Megatron’ Is A Tropical Summer Anthem

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nicki Minaj has released the video for her new single “Megatron.”

“Megatron” is Minaj’s first new solo release of 2019. The song is classic Nicki, a total confidence banger with a bouncy beat.

The video for “Megatron,” directed by Mike Ho, perfectly matches the song’s island, dancehall sound. Minaj spits at the camera in a vibrant tropical setting. If Minaj looks especially cozy with her male costar in the video, that’s because it’s her real-life boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Following the release of her 2018 album Queen, Minaj has remained a staple in hip-hop news headlines. Her beef with Cardi B may be a thing of the past, but Miley Cyrus recently dragged the feud back up as a reference in her song “Cattitude.” The rapper has also caught a lot of heat for collaborating with alleged abuser Chris Brown on the song “Wobble Up.” Minaj’s tour in support of Queen was postponed from fall to spring, and original opener Future dropped out. Several shows in Europe earlier this spring were canceled due to adverse weather and technical difficulties. Minaj may be turning over a new leaf, though, releasing “Megatron” and collaborating with beloved hip-hop star Trina on her first new single in 10 years, “BAPS.”

Watch the video for “Megatron” above.